Generally, stress tests are used to find weaknesses in the object tested. The coronavirus has given us a real-world stress test of the systems on which our society as a whole rest.
For instance, it has revealed the weaknesses in our “for-profit” health care system. We find that personal protective equipment was in critically short supply when our front-line ER and ICU personnel needed it most.
Additionally, reagents for tests, ventilators and ICU beds for critically ill patients were also in short supply because reserve capacity for emergencies adds expense to the financial bottom line.
We discovered that a majority of people in the country are so poorly paid they do not have the financial reserves to weather a few months without a pay check.
We also discovered that when health insurance is tied to employment and people are thrown out of work during a pandemic they lose health coverage when it is needed most.
We discovered that the social safety net of unemployment insurance is not designed to sustain people in a national economic emergency, and no contingency plans were in place to help when necessary.
In some cases unemployment insurance was deliberately designed to make application for it unnecessarily difficult, if not impossible. Small businesses have also been crushed because the inadequate help which was supposed to go to them was channeled through a financial system designed to benefit the well connected resulting in a massive misallocation of aid to businesses which did not need it.
The most glaring weakness we discovered is the inability of our system of governance to protect our society; first, from the disease itself and then from the economic fallout. The Republican Senate, as of this writing, refuses to entertain any further measures to ease the dire immediate crisis faced by many people until the end of August. House Democrats seem completely unable to prevent passage of assistance measures designed to be gamed by the wealthy and well connected.
As Patrick Henry wrote in a recent letter to the editor, “We must learn everything the coronavirus can teach us and commit ourselves to a 'new normal'.”
I submit that our thinking needs to change dramatically about what constitutes good governance and appropriate social structural redesign to achieve that “new normal.”
At minimum, we need elected officials dedicated to making government function effectively and not the current administration's goal of “deconstructing the administrative state.”
Rodger Stevens
College Place