I enjoy reading Mike Denny’s articles and watching his series on the "Secret Life of the Forest." But I think he is overly concerned about invasive species.
Every plant and animal now considered native was at one time an invasive species. They all came from somewhere.
My father-in-law, Wayne Brock, often said, “there is something for everything to eat, and something to eat everything.”
Eventually, there will be something that will come along to eat the latest invasive species.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla