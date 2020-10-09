We are lucky in Walla Walla County to have two qualified candidates running for county commissioner. So the question for our community is who will do the best job, particularly these next four years.
I expect we are facing the toughest four years in our recent history. I support Jenny Mayberry for the following reasons.
Jenny is a strong woman who has volunteered to work in what is traditionally a man’s world as a firefighter and EMT for 17 years. She understands chain of command, which is important in working with any organization, particularly one the size of our county.
Jenny is a woman of action. She strongly supports public safety for all of our businesses and residents. She has supported our local police departments, fire departments and county law enforcement with events and fundraisers.
Jenny’s vast knowledge and experience will give her a huge advantage as commissioner, particularly with our county’s Emergency Management Services, Community Health Departments and the Sheriff’s Office. Her unique experience make her the most qualified to be effective as soon as she is elected.
Jenny will be looking for new and better ways to provide county services we all need and pay for. She has already been working work hard for us, and has met with many in our county departments wanting to understand and help with the challenges they face.
Jenny does not work in a vacuum as many leaders do. She takes a very thoughtful approach and does her own research before making an opinion.
Jenny is a strong advocate for business owners and employees. Almost all of the businesses in Walla Walla County are at risk, and will be for years to come. We need someone who has experience being an employer, who is successful in budgeting and thriving in this very competitive world.
Jenny is independent and not afraid to speak up or disagree. With only three county commissioners, it is important to have someone who will not go along with decisions just because they are easy, or just to avoid conflict, in those cases when conflict is necessary. She will bring a great balance to our commission, and is the right person for the job.
We need Jenny’s experience and leadership style. She is driven and hardworking. I am voting for Jenny and I would encourage you to do so.
Debora L. Zalaznik
Walla Walla