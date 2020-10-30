Mark Klicker has a long history of leadership and involvement in our community. We served together in the Walla Walla County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for a number of years, where I saw first-hand his ability to lead, implement and execute.
Chrisy and I have also known Mark personally for over 20 years and have witnessed his personal integrity, perseverance and dedication.
Mark is running for state representative to bring a voice of common sense to the state level. He is not running for personal satisfaction, or to add another accomplishment to his long list of achievements.
I hope you will learn more about Mark and join us in voting for him.
Mark Jones
Walla Walla