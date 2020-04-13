The Union-Bulletin’s March 17 Our Opinion piece demanding the government fix prices to “fight price-gouging” is misguided.
Disasters, whether natural or man-made, create shortages. The Union-Bulletin has printed many stories about tornadoes damaging the electric grid, causing a surge in demand for commodities such as ice and generators. The demand outstrips the supply almost immediately. This disaster has its own shortages.
In a free, competitive market, prices would convey this information by going up. Higher prices serve valuable functions.
People are encouraged to conserve scarce products. Perhaps they will buy smaller amounts, or share their supply.
Existing producers are eager to increase production, and new companies will enter the market. Alternatives will be developed.
All of these functions of price will cause the cost to consumers to drop as the market is re-balanced.
What happens when there is a political decision to fix current prices instead? Current producers might increase their output, but there is no incentive for new entrants or the development of alternatives.
The result? Worse shortages, some of them life-threatening. Fixing prices may salve your indignation, but it hurts people. In a disaster especially, we need free markets.
Ruth Brenner
Walla Walla