I am a white man. This identity, I know, brings privilege.
When I’m stopped by the police, my heart quickens, but it’s because I might get a ticket or a stern rebuke. It has never occurred to me that I might be struck or even shot. When I walk out of Walmart after using the self-checkout, no one ever asks to see my receipt. Nor do people look at me with suspicion or apprehension when I simply walk down the street.
In the past week, I have heard the call of former students, speakers at Walla Walla’s Black Lives Matter rally, and my pastor — the call to not remain silent, lest my silence be heard as consent.
I have heard the call to raise my privileged voice on behalf of those who frequently face negative assumptions, low expectations, suspicions, and, yes, police brutality.
My first thought was to call my local police department and ask them about its response. But such a call feels too private, so I have chosen to ask publicly. This is an open letter to the police departments of College Place and Walla Walla. It is not an accusation. Rather, it is an invitation to give us some assurance.
What are you doing, or what have you done?
I hear from multiple sources that some steps significantly reduce the risk that confrontations will end in injury or death. One such step is evidence-based de-escalation training for police officers. Are they providing such training or planning to provide it?
Do they have guidelines for officers about which techniques are allowed? For example, do they permit choke holds? Do officers use body-cameras, and are there requirements about their use? And if there is evidence of excessive force, how do they respond?
I appreciate the protection offered by the police. I am a teacher (painfully aware of school shootings) married to a YWCA employee (painfully aware of domestic violence), and I recognize that police work can be dangerous and must often be frustrating and thankless.
But I am also a concerned citizen, unable to ignore the reality that police brutality is not just a handful of isolated incidents. It’s a historic pattern and raises questions about the recruiting, training, and policing of police officers.
We need assurance that change is happening. So again I ask our local police forces: What are you going to do?
Cliff Dolph
College Place