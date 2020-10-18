Americans are into playing the left against the right. It seems very few think in the terms of solving a problem.
Global warming is one of the problems that epitomizes pitting the left against the right.
For those of us who seek answers versus bickering I want to pose a question to climate scientists.
Is the root cause of global warming the increasing use of fossil fuels? There should be no debate about the fact that fossil fuel use has increased dramatically in the last 100 years. However, since last February fossil fuel use has significantly declined.
In 2008 oil hit $140 a barrel. In May oil futures hit an unimaginable minus $37. Currently, oil is $40. Operating oil rigs have gone from 1,600 (2014) to only 189 (Baker Hughes rig count).
Before the virus there was a 0% chance of climate scientists getting a chance to study and document such a large reduction in fossil fuel use.
Meaning, if indeed the root cause of global warming is the increase in fossil fuel use, we should use this unprecedented opportunity to test the theory.
My question is why didn’t we create a global warming task force last February (Why isn’t there already one for the virus as well?)?
A large-scale global task force with the foremost climate scientists would cost less than $25 billion, which is chump change to global governments. Government can digitally print the money in milliseconds.
The mission of the task force would be to intensely study scientific data as to the effects of fossil fuels during a time period when fossil fuel use was drastically reduced.
The world seems to be willing to let this opportunity to create a global task force to better yet study and document the impact of fossil fuels on the climate, vanish into thin air.
Another way to look at it is no one really cares about the truth and solving the problem?
It’s more exhilarating to quarrel amongst ourselves than it is to truly try and solve the problem.
There is also the chance that neither the left nor the right would want to do the study because neither side really knows what the outcome will be? Basically, neither side can handle the truth.
Americans should’ve demanded immediate action 8 months ago when fossil fuel use collapsed.
With Americans it’s always about what politicians promise. It’s never about the politicians keeping their promises once they’re elected.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Wall