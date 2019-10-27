This is to my fellow Republicans. After 3 years of President Trump, the following should be obvious: Trump is a phony, a liar, incompetent and a draft dodger during a time of war, with no honor or moral code.
He has put the interest of Russia ahead of ours. His conflict of inerest episodes are too numerous to list. His history of cheating and breaking the law continues through his presidency.
For those of you who say that you did not know this, then please pay attention for the sake of our country.
For those of you who say that this is fake news and don't believe it, then I think you would be interested in a bridge in Brooklyn that is for sale.
And for those of you who say that you know all of that and you don't care, I say to you, "shame, shame, shame." Character, integrity, honor are still important. If you embrace a President who has none of these, then what does that say about your character and your honor?
Mark Shields said at the very start of the Trump administration that anyone who is associated with Trump is diminished. That has proven to be true. Some are so diminished that they are going to jail.
But I think this observation also applies to the Republican Party and to the voters. We are all diminished by Trump. Trump is small, and he is making all of us small.
We need a champion who will fight for Republican values and who is not a threat or an embarrassment to our nation. It is time to dump Trump.
Richard Weller
Walla Walla