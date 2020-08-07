As a nation, we have failed to contain the transmission of the SARS CoV-2 virus and the burden of COVID-19 continues unabated.
This is due in large part to a failure by the president and others at the federal level to appreciate the nature and scope of an emerging viral disease, and the collective sacrifices and changes in social practice necessary to quell the continued spread.
Now we are faced with the realization that we must return to a nationwide stay at home status to drive viral transmission down.
Only then will we have a chance to mobilize the rapid testing capacity and contact-tracing essential for suppressing future transmission — and spare the health care workers exhausted after months of continuous crisis.
We need our local, state and federal elected officials to be willing to speak in one voice and to stop trying to cut corners by allowing reopenings and gatherings of groups of people without distancing and masks. And we need every individual to do the same when it comes to gatherings of family and friends.
We need to try this again, and do it right this time. There are no easy fixes. But we can institute sound public health measures that will save thousands of lives, and which will eventually allow social activities to resume and create the confidence necessary for a return to a functional economy.
Jim Russo
Walla Walla