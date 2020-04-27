On Friday, Congress funded the SBA with $350 billion to help businesses maintain or quickly rehire their employees. It is the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.
This so-called simple loan process was to be up and running in just one week by April 3 and it was. Businesses quickly realized this was going to mean their survival.
We so appreciate our local banks who worked around the clock with us. Because of their quick action, many local businesses in Walla Walla applied for and received these loans in the last couple of weeks. These SBA funds are primarily for payroll costs and must be spent in just eight weeks from the date of funding.
Many businesses are ready to safely reopen, but they can’t because of our mandated closures, and the clock is ticking.
With safety precautions, many businesses can easily reopen, and they should be allowed to do so. Contractors need to get back to work, and there are many other industries that can safely reopen.
Every day, we are on lockdown we permanently lose jobs and small businesses. Sadly, many of our local businesses will never recover.
The official date of the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” closure is supposed to end May 4, but where is our plan to reopen? I did not hear anything from our governor, just a wait-and-see attitude.
We need a plan to reopen for business, as quickly and as safely possible.
While I applaud the commissioners in Benton and Franklin counties, this is not a county-by-county decision. As usual, our Walla Walla County commissioners grandstand, offer back a pittance of their salaries and propose budget cuts, while our local economy is experiencing the permanent loss of jobs, benefits and their businesses.
We have a 25% county reserve for a crisis such as this. Our county commissioners need to be putting even more pressure on the governor, and they need to start planning the process to get our county economy working again, including the county employees.
We need to get back to work, and yes, safely.
Debora Zalaznik
Walla Walla