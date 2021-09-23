There are many Christopher Columbus statues in the U.S. Most donated from 1890-1915 by Italian immigrants including the one in Walla Walla. If the true history about Columbus and his genocide of indigenous people in the Caribbean had been known, it’s hard to see Italian Americans choosing him. His tenure of rape, beheadings, enslavement and, ultimately, his arrest and removal as governor by the Spanish government would have surely disqualified him. His record is shameful in any era. Only by erasing history was he made heroic. We now know better.
This means Columbus statues are coming down. More will follow. In some cities, Italian Americans are leading out because they don’t see him as deserving of the honor of representing Italian Americans. They believe if their great-grandparents had known the truth, they would feel the same way. Early Italian immigrants faced intense discrimination; wouldn’t they feel solidarity with those facing the same treatment?
Walla Walla loves the Italian American community — they deserve better than Columbus. Their leadership is needed to relocate the statue and help select something truly honorable to sit above the names of these great families which everyone agrees deserve recognition.
Emily Tillotson
Walla Walla
