I last wrote a letter to the U-B on Nov. 1 — just before the election. I ended that letter saying we have a huge challenge ahead of us and cautioned the need for treating each other with civility if not politeness.
Two months and five days later I found myself sitting for hours in front of the TV shocked and disgusted.
In the last few days I have tried to understand what happened. How in the world did this happen? How, in the name of decency, did this happen? We, The People, are responsible. Each one of us.
In the process of indulging the current president’s lies; from small ones laughed at on the late night shows to the gigantic lie that cost five lives and destruction of property last Wednesday; we have sacrificed our very democracy.
So how do we proceed in these fragile times.
I call on disciplinary action of the six senators and 121 House members who by their objection to the Electoral College chose to break our democracy. The same democracy that put them in the legislative branch. They are complicit in the deaths.
Why did they flee their chambers when the thugs broke down the doors and then return to promulgate the lie that the democratically held election results were fraudulent. They, in their determined quest for power decided they were more important than the vote of the people. Appalling!
To quote The New York Times Sunday column, The American Abyss by Timothy Snyder: “An elected institution that opposes elections is inviting its own overthrow.
“The lie outlasts the liar.”
We are responsible. How do we move on?
I suggest we seek to put empathy ahead of our individual needs and wants. We care for our community. We verify facts before blindly following a group who says what we want to hear and what makes us comfortable and thus more powerful than those we consider lesser.
We all know the difference between right and wrong. Remember, we learned that in the sandbox. It’s time to stand up and speak the truth when it is being denied.
Take care of your neighbor – take care of our country!
Dorothy Steding
Walla Walla