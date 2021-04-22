We can have clean energy that doesn’t rely on carbon-emitting fossil fuels, windmills that kill birds or dangerous nuclear energy.
Nuclear: Smaller-scale nuclear reactors are proposed for the Hanford site, but construction at Hanford, where some tanks, single and double shelled, are leaking hazardous waste, is dangerous. Storms, fire, cyber attacks, could precipitate an explosion of the present, aging, Fukushima-style nuclear reactor. (Heart of AmericaNW)
Wind: Birds can't see well blades with low contrast to the sky. Painting one blade black can reduce bird fatality by 71.9%. (Evwind News). Avoiding bird corridors and using vertical-axis wind turbines reduces the impact on birds and increases wind energy efficiency.
Solar: Solar farms and home panels help meet clean energy needs. Energy storage capacity is increasing. Local families and institutions like Whitman College, WWCC, Congregational Church use solar power to save money & help Earth. Investing in solar for new homes with aid to install panels/upgrade insulation in older homes, would decrease energy costs while providing jobs.
Electric: WA state/federal governments are investing in numerous recharging stations. Proposed Washington legislation would mandate that all new, light-duty vehicles be electric by 2030.
Beth Call
Walla Walla