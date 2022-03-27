Walla Walla is already suffering from an inadequate supply of affordable housing for middle- and low-income residents, including senior and disabled citizens.
About 600 Walla Wallans currently find a solution in eight manufactured home parks. One of the largest parks, Rancho Villa, was sold in 2021 to First Commercial Properties. They immediately raised the rent and made clear that they had the right to close the park for redevelopment, although this was not their immediate plan. If they did sell the property, the investment of manufactured home owners would vanish: Few could afford $15,000 to move their homes, some homes are too old to move. Anyway, there would likely be nowhere to move.
I therefore agree with Walla Walla City Council member Gustavo Reyna, the Community Council, and the eloquent local residents of manufactured home parks. City Council should follow College Place in instituting a moratorium preventing zoning that allows redevelopment of manufactured home parks.
I urge City Council, as a first step, to vote for a one-year moratorium. This zoning supportive of manufactured home parks should become permanent. Zoning of more land for manufactured home parks could be part of a solution to Walla Walla's affordable housing crisis.
Beth Call
Walla Walla