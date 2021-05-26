Our president contends that our police are systemically racist, based upon a false contention that Blacks are killed by police 2½ times more often than are whites.
This inaccurate rate is based upon population percentages, not upon contacts, according to my research.
Statista reports say that from 2007-2020, police made 153.6 million criminal arrests, averaging some 11. 8 million per year, of which 1.2 million were for violent crimes (where most shootings occur), and 55% of all murder and robbery arrests involve Black suspects, notwithstanding their 13% population rate; and 93% of all Black murders are perpetrated by Blacks.
From 2017-2021, there were 1,623 whites and 908 Blacks killed by the police, and only a handful of those shootings were of unarmed criminals. In 2019, there were 19 unarmed whites and 7 unarmed Blacks killed by police, and most of those were the result of an attempt to escape, assault on the officer or resisting an arrest.
No, we don't have a race problem. We have a crime problem, which was in decline up and until the Democrat-supported riots started, resulting in more looting, burning, killing and anarchy than we have ever seen; and Democrats want to defund the police!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla