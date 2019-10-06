It was predictable that syndicated columnist Rich Lowry would compose a column attacking Greta Thunberg, impugning her character, ridiculing her age and lack of experience, and calling into question her motivation. When you have no credible message of your own: Attack the messenger.
Lowry is undoubtedly a very intelligent man. You have to be very intelligent to master the art of deliberate misunderstanding. Thunberg and the youth leading the demand for meaningful responses reminded me of Joan of Arc. Think of the classic Greek legend of Cassandra, who was able to foresee the future but cursed with the burden that no one would believe her. As Thunberg said, listen to the scientists. Physics has no compunction to negotiate with such a paltry entity as the human race.
I participated in the walk to the Courthouse. I have taken to riding my bike to the YMCA. It is only two miles.
I reject the premise that there is nothing an individual can do about curbing the use of carbon. When I left the YMCA at 6:30 a.m., there was only one other bike in the rack and the parking lot was three-quarters full.
We aren’t that far away from gasoline and carbon rationing, mileage restrictions and mandatory carpooling. Walla Walla can be made safer for bikers and walkers. A friend of mine was recently hit by a car and suffered multiple fractures and a concussion.
I have read “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells. Among the qualified writers of encomiums for the book are Elizabeth Kolbert, William Gibson, Mike Davis and Timothy Snyder. I can’t recommend it highly enough.
Doing all we can do to make the climate catastrophe less worse isn’t something as quaint as the major issue of our time: It is the major issue for eternity.
Although not a Christian, I am familiar with the basic literature and could say something like we have been measured by the Lord and found wanting. The editorial “we” in that last sentence is all of us. As a Yogi, I am reminded of Krishna who said, no matter which God you pray to, I am the one who answers. Is it time to become an actual steward of the Earth?
Charles Potts
Walla Walla