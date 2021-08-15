This week, the International Panel on Climate Change released a report which demonstrates empirically that we have caused irreversible changes to the climate and that things could get much worse, but also that there is still hope for a livable climate in the future. Walla Walla is politically diverse. However, we must set aside party affiliations for this issue. Climate change is a tangible reality we must address now.
Workers in Oregon and Washington literally died during the June heatwave. Many farmers collected crop-insurance for the first time in their lives. Trees wore autumn colors in July. The IPCC report confirms such heat-events may occur at least once every five years if no changes are made. This will decimate both wine and wheat. These changes could occur within 20 years. Heatwaves do not care for your party-affiliation, we will all be on the same sinking ship.
The IPCC report is stark, but not hopeless. We can still ensure a sustainable future. Contact your senators and tell them that you expect them to mitigate climate change and preserve your livelihood. If nothing else, read the IPCC report for yourself and consider how this will impact our lives if we do nothing.
Claire Ommen
Walla Walla