My Facebook page reminded me this week of a photo I took in 2011 of the Iwo Jima Memorial. It was a timely reminder of the hard challenges our country has faced before.
That memorial is officially called the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, and it recognizes all our Marines who have given their lives in defense of the United States. The memorial shows our Marines working together to raise the American flag.
We can face today’s challenges by tackling them together.
I was inspired to dedicate my life to serving our country and our community by my grandfather who spent his career in the Army. He served in World War II and the Korean War. He and my grandmother are now buried together in Arlington Memorial Cemetery.
Like many of the Greatest Generation, he kept the stories of his wartime experiences close to the vest. When he passed away, we learned that he had earned a Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He took courageous actions and faced tremendous challenges throughout his wartime years, yet we only knew a handful of the terrible situations he faced with incredible bravery.
We are all being asked to make new sacrifices and face new challenges now. The courageous choices we make and the challenges we confront in the days and weeks ahead will not earn us medals. Most people won’t know about the sacrifices we make.
But we know that the result of all of us following the guidance of our health care professionals and making sacrifices to protect our vulnerable neighbors and family members will make a difference.
Together we will make a big difference for our families, our community and our country.
Danielle Garbe Reser
Walla Walla