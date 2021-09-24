Up until a couple of years ago, I never paid attention to statues — of Christopher Columbus or otherwise. I didn’t know that his continued presence was such a strong reminder of colonization for people of color. That is the privilege that many white people, like me, have. We can walk around ignorant of our actions, our impact and the pain that so many others are struggling with.
It’s possible that many (white) Walla Walla residents have a similar perspective to the one I once had: Statues are in the background. They don’t mean much. But, once I learned more and I listened to folks who experience daily discrimination and racism, I changed my mind.
I learned what hurt the Columbus statue (and countless other regular reminders of trauma) causes others. When we listen to one another with empathy, we learn and we change and we do better.
In so many ways, this truth in my life is accurate for ALL of us. We can walk around and choose to willfully ignore climate change or the pandemic or the reminders of colonization seen in the Columbus statue. Or, we can listen to our neighbors and we can choose to do better.
Victoria Lidzbarski
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.