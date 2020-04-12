Desperate times call for all of us to give what we can. (‘Help the helpers: Give to Valley’ COVID-19 Response Fund’ by Kari Isaacson, Karen Hedine and Brian Hunt, Union-Bulletin, April 3.)
Beyond hand washing, social distancing, staying safe at home and wearing a mask, we can also influence our representatives in Congress to address the most vulnerable: Homeless and renters in the next relief package.
Millions of Americans pay over half their income for rent and too often choose between paying rent or buying food. A 15% increase for the SNAP program, formerly food stamps, a national moratorium on evictions and $50 billion for emergency rental assistance are needed to avoid a sudden cascade of millions to hunger and homelessness.
Our calls, letters and virtual visits to those who represent us can insure the safety of millions of Americans during this dangerous pandemic.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.