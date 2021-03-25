Unemployment rates in the U.S. skyrocketed in the early months of the pandemic, but it’s slowly decreasing each year.
According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, in 2010, the unemployment rate was 9.3%, and in the months before the pandemic, the unemployment rate was only 3.5%. At the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate reached 14.8%, but has now lowered to 6.3%. This decrease suggests a stronger economy is on the way. However, robots and artificial intelligence have become more powerful and have started taking away jobs.
In the manufacturing industry, almost all factories have employed robots in place of humans. Uber, the ride-sharing platform, has been working on a fleet of self-driving cars. Uber drivers took away the jobs of many taxi drivers, and now, self-driving cars may replace Uber drivers. Restaurants have employed robot chefs, and in sophisticated hotels, robots deliver the things you need. Some fear that robots may take many jobs, but fear not, because there will always be more job openings to design, program and build the robots.
We are doing a great job on the unemployment front and should continue what we are doing.
Jerry Yao
Walla Walla