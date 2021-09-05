House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently called the House of Representatives back from summer vacation not to address the crisis from America's leaving of Afghanistan but to rush through a massive spending bill proposal that will “remake America.”
Pelosi said before the house began voting on Aug. 24 that “A national budget should be a statement on our national values.” Thoughtful Americans see what our national values have become under this democratic leadership. Through socialist indoctrination, identity politics and seven months of a very weak administration, we have lost credibility at home and abroad.
We see the mistakes that President Joe Biden has made in his hasty disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan playing out daily through the news media. We have seen masses of humanity overrunning our wide open southern border as well as the destructive rioting in major cities with Democrat leaders touting policies to defund police.
We are being lead by a prideful, incompetent administration, a democratic majority that, through fear and chaos, are shutting down a free, prosperous America. Biden says this massive spending bill is a “Bring America Back" bill. It's more like a “bring American to the brink of destruction” bill.
Call your legislators. Let your voice be heard.
Susan Bell
Dayton