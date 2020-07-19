The time has come to wake up and stand up. If you haven’t already figured it out, we are in the middle of a revolution.
This has been coming for some time and the latest catalyst being used to launch the offensive has been the assault on our police. Don’t be fooled into believing this is a grassroots movement and an innocent protest. These are anarchists, Marxists, socialist that have taken over the Democrat Party and they are very well funded.
They hate everything America stands for. Over the past years there has been an ongoing battle to abolish capitalism, the nuclear family, our faith and the history of our founding. Somehow the so-called antifascists use fascism as a weapon. This can be seen in all the large liberal run cities.
Lawlessness is condoned. Acts of violence, arson, vandalism and intimidation are used along with the “cancel culture” tactics against businesses that will not conform.
Many are choosing to leave the chaos of the cities. Demand for real estate in more conservative areas of the country has exploded.
Problem is, as in the past, we can not be sure that a new start for these individuals will include leaving the ideology behind. Otherwise as like with a virus, it is only a matter of time before the same problems and corruption will infect the new locations.
Even here in Walla Walla this is apparent. As a longtime resident of the Valley (family roots of 100 years) I hardly recognize my home. Seems along with the influx of new citizens many problems have arrived also, or at least we are made to believe so.
I agree that the United States is not perfect. There is always room to improve. But to try to erase and rewrite history is wrong and dangerous. Funny, that even with its flaws somehow people from all walks of life will do anything to become a part of our nation.
Guess maybe we aren’t so bad after all.
I do believe that all are created equal and we all do have the right to liberty, justice and the pursuit of happiness. There is no better place to have the chance to achieve these truths then right here.
We are at a critical tipping point. Let us make sure we come down on the right side of history.
Dennis Saranto
Walla Walla