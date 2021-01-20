We are all sacrifices at the altar of Donald J. Trump
On Jan. 6 Donald Trump spoke at a “Save America” rally on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. He used incendiary language to tell supporters that he would march with them to the Capitol to stop the Congress from counting electoral votes.
He told his assembled followers, “We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Then he sent the angry crowd to the Capitol.
Some of his supporters have argued that he couldn’t have known what the mob would do, but his followup words and actions belie that reasoning. Instead of marching with them he retired to the White House to watch the tragedy unfold on television where, it has been reported, that he appeared enthusiastic because the certification was being derailed.
He watched with all of us as the mob erected a scaffold with a rope and noose to chant, “Hang Mike Pence.” Then he tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution” — this while the vice president’s life was in danger.
As the horror and mayhem continued hours later he tweeted, “these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”.
In other words: This is what you get when you don’t believe the big lie that Trump won the election. The one police officer killed and 50 injured deserved it. The blood on the Capitol steps, the glass and debris in the hallways, the feces smeared on the walls: all deserved. A mob sent to disrupt ceremonies enshrining the peaceful transfer of power and required by the Constitution: deserved. Make no mistake: except for the heroic actions of the Capitol Police this could have been a much worse bloodbath.
Trump didn’t strongly condemn this insurrection until his attorneys told him he could be in legal jeopardy. He then readily condemned his mob true believers to protect himself. At this time he still won’t repudiate the fiction that caused this fiasco despite the risk of more attacks in Washington and elsewhere; all to assuage his tender narcissistic ego.
Loyal Republicans, the Capitol Police, the MAGA rally faithful who attacked the Capitol, and, finally our country and Constitution are all rendered as mere sacrifices on the altar of Donald J. Trump.
Stephen Zilliox
Walla Walla