About a year ago, I expressed concern about where Donald Trump’s lawless incompetence was taking our nation.
I could never have imagined what we have come to because it didn’t occur to me that Republican officials would become so complicit. What we have today isn’t “Trumpism,” it is raw Republicanism.
Before he leaves office, Trump and his party will have presided over more American deaths than all the combat dead in World War II! It wasn’t necessary
As I write this, South Korea, a country with one sixth the population of the U.S. and whose first COVID-19 case was discovered on the same day as ours, is just now reaching 500 deaths.
In fact, many countries have achieved far smaller death toll percentages without locking down their economies. Their formula is simple: Universal mask wearing, comprehensive testing, and contact tracing for people who test positive to determine who needs to be in quarantine; period, end of story.
Unfortunately, Trump is only a symptom of a larger problem. Our nation’s right-wing media infrastructure has so totally poisoned the cognitive ability of some that they even deny the existence of the COVID-19 virus while they are in emergency rooms receiving treatment for it. Discourse is so poisonous that blatant social intimidation is now the order of the day.
I personally question whether or not the U.S. is becoming an ungovernable nation; evidence the recently thwarted conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan for a “trial” and execution for treason.
We are a nation at war!
We are at war with the oligarchs who sponsor disinformation and hate speech; at war with elected officials deliberately trashing the norms and traditions which have preserved our republic; at war with a virus which just as surely kills our fellow citizens as bombs and bullets did in our history’s previous wars.
Furthermore, just as there have been traitors in past wars, there are people in this war against the virus who are also traitors who aid and abet the enemy by not adhering to the defensive strategies that are known to defeat it; strategies such as avoiding crowds, wearing a mask and social distancing.
In normal wars, the penalty for treason is death, which I certainly don’t advocate now; but, social ostracism and shunning are certainly appropriate, along with fines for policy violations instituted to save lives. National survival and individuals’ lives supersede dubious “rights.”
Rodger Stevens
College Place