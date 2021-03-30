One of the possible effects of the pandemic and more people working at home is an increase in obesity.
Nearly 40% of American adults aged 20 and over are obese. This means that 40% of Americans are at risk for diabetes, heart disease and strokes. In fact, obesity is the leading cause of type 2 diabetes according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
We can decrease those numbers and save lives by cooking and eating healthier food, and being more active outside. Even spending 30 minutes a day outdoors can make a difference. Going outside is healthier than being inside because you get Vitamin D from the sun and fresh air is good for you.
Cooking healthy food might be challenging for some people. But at libraries and bookstores you can find plenty of interesting books on how to cook healthy food from all over the world. Try getting fresh produce at farmers markets where it is just picked and inexpensive. Having a fresh home-cooked meal a couple times a week instead of fast food is a step in the right direction.
Also, take a walk: Walla Walla has a lot of cool parks, and they’re free!
Myles Anderson-Pira
Walla Walla