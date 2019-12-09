The industry laments dropping attendance at movie theaters and blames streaming services, but our recent experience at the Walla Walla Cinemark Grand Theater is a strong argument that staying home is the only way to not be held hostage to paid advertising.
We arrived about 10 minutes prior to the scheduled screening time for a recent feature film and sat through the expected on-screen advertising. The film was scheduled to begin at 1:15 pm and we sat through an additional 27 minutes of advertising and promotions before the feature started rolling.
Twenty-seven minutes times two equals 54 minutes of our unpaid time — we did not volunteer to be abused just by buying a ticket to a film. If we go to this theater in the future, we'll be strongly tempted to enter 20 minutes late just to skip the abuse.
Sorry to step on your toes in the dark folks.
Barbara Hetrick
Walla Walla