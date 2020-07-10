I read L. Robert Evans letter to the editor in Sundays paper and I would like to remind him and others of the kangaroo court proceeding that the Democrats put president Trump through and they still couldn’t find any evidence against Trump after two years and $40 millon wasted.
Even when Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jerry Nadler said the evidence was in plain sight, non-disputable! And, by the way, Trump didn’t say the Mueller Report was fake news. He was saying The New York Times was fake news. Check out the video. Kool-Aid anyone?
Before saying I’m just a Trump supporting Republican, I would just like to say that the first 38 years I was a solid Democrat. I even voted for Jimmy Carter, biggest mistake of my life! And for the last 39 years I have been a proud Republican.
Look up Carter’s accomplishments. 13% inflation, 25% interest rates, progressive income tax with rates of 39% to 70% that I can personally remember. Our Iran hostages that he couldn’t get released after hundreds of days; Ronald Reagan took two days. A recession that destroyed our economy!
Bill Clinton’s record has yet to be finalized after the blue dress, Lolita Express (by Ghislaine Maxwell) and all the alleged criminal activities of the Clintons!
And while I’m at it, remember how the Democrats blamed Geroge W. Bush for the Afghanistan and Iraq wars? Well look it up and you will find he did what he was supposed to and took the info he had received from the Clinton administration to Congress for approval of the wars.
Barack Obama, I loved it when he was interviewed and had the audacity to say there was no evidence, not even a smidgen of corruption in his administration in 8 years. Let’s wait until Attorney General William Barr and John Durham investigations are completed.
What is going to be interesting is how many are going to be indicted for criminal activities. Lots of Obama and Biden underlings — and how about Hunter Biden? Are Obama and Biden not guilty? Yeah, right!
Watch what comes out between now and the election in November. I can’t wait.
Robert Jackson
Walla Walla