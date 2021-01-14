The continued lockdown is not working. Why are we still reporting more positive cases when everyone is locked down at home? Continuing to do the same thing and expecting a different result doesn’t work.
As of Dec. 31 COVID-19 was being spread by location as follows: Household/social gatherings — 73.8%, healthcare delivery — 7.8%, higher education 2%, Education employees — 1.5%, restaurants and bars — 1.4%, hair and personal care — 0.1%
We’re told to listen to the science but our governor is ignoring the science. Figures don’t lie. The U.S. death rate is 1.7%. Not even 2%. Global death rate is 2.18%. Walla Walla County’s death rate is 0.95% and Umatilla County’s death rate is 1.03%. The state is locked down because of these low numbers? On top of that, if Minnesota can inflate the death rate by as much as 40%, what are the other states doing? Can these figures be believed? Money is quite the incentive for the hospitals to report COVID-19 deaths even when they die of gunshots.
According to the CDC’s website ages 15-24, deaths from all causes as of January 6, 2021, was 33,598 with 494 dying from COVID. Ages 75-84 770,041 dying from all causes with 85,925 dying from COVID. Ages 85 years and over 954,796 deaths dying from all causes with 100,016 dying from COVID.
Has anyone noticed we’re not hearing anything about the flu? Remember Dr. Fauci said we were going to have a bad flu season on top of COVID? Of course, he has already admitted false statments so why do we believe anything he says?
Now our governor has placed Walla Walla County with much larger counties. Because of this it will take us a long time to move forward. Why not go county by county instead of one size fits all?
Dolores Jackson
Walla Walla