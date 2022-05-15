The recent increase voted for the salaries of elected Walla Walla County officials raises two questions: Why was this felt necessary, and how much was felt necessary?
As a member of the five-person commission that recently recommended the increase for Walla Walla City Council members, I note that we were not asked these questions either. One important difference between these two events: The county increases were voted for by sitting commissioners; the City Council increases were voted for by a commission of independent voters.
The salary for the commissioners and the other elected county officers will amount to about $9,000 per month. No job descriptions for these positions exist in RCW 36.16 or elsewhere in the RCWs.
Just exactly what are these positions supposed to accomplish? I'd like to have a job with no job description. For example, just what does a coroner do?
The city has a somewhat cryptic document explaining in one page how the council and city manager are to share responsibilities. As the city manager has a salary just short of $200,000, approved by the City Council, increasing the salary of the City Council seemed easy to justify.
Note, health and pension benefits should also be discussed.
Dick Swenson,
Wala Walla