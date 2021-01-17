Warning: Don't drink the Kool-Aid Brian Black Jan 17, 2021 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s time to bump elbows and smile under your masks and to those who can’t agree — warning: Don’t drink the Kool-Aid.Brian BlackDayton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Smile Elbow Warning Mask Brian Black Dayton