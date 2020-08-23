I just finished reading “Medal of Honor” by Allen Mikelian and Mike Wallace.
While reading I came across a chapter where two-time Medal of Honor recipient Smedly Butler was quoted: “I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high-class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints.”
Only former Marines would understand who he was. When a Marine says his prayer we always close, “Amen and goodnight Smedly Butler wherever you are.”
That got me thinking about the conflicts I served in. In Vietnam it was 1968, the General Accounting Office faulted the Vietnam builders, as they were called, for massive accounting lapses and allowing thefts of materials. The grunts nickname for the company, Burn & Loot, seemed to ring true.
Critics were howling for investigations into cost overruns and alleged political payoffs. President Dwight Eisenhower had called the military-industrial complex where President Johnson had deep ties.
Let’s move to the Iraq war where I worked as a civilian 2003-2004, Oil services company Halliburton (Kellogg, Brown & Root)) has come under intense scrutiny over its multi-billion-dollar contracts with the U.S. military in Iraq. Congressional critics want to know if the company is engaging in gold-plating contracts — inflating costs and pocketing the difference. Other critics charge that KBR company’s former chief executive officer, Dick Cheney, was the vice president.
Truly war is big business. The suffering of the troops was of little concern it seems.
Neil Jacobson
College Place