Imagine that infection-carrying mosquitoes invaded the city. tomorrow. Our city, county, and health department would intervene.
We are currently being invaded by citizens who refuse to wear masks, or respect distance recommendations.
The analogy is a fair and apt. Those individuals are dangerous to our businesses, our health and the city's future. The arguments in favor of going aggressively barefaced involve denying the best available science and the risk that "pay me now or pay me later" is our only option.
The COVID crisis resembles the issue of smoke-filled airplanes 30 years ago.
I had the honor to go to D.C. in 1988. I represented The American Cancer Society, making a plea to get cigarettes off airplanes. The ACS, The American Lung Association, the airline attendants union and others faced loss of support in states that depended on the tobacco industry.
In my office, patients denied that smoking caused their disease, because they knew nonsmokers who got cancer, and cowboys smoked Marlboros. Congress was divided. Ag. interests forced legislators to vote no, but that didn't keep them from agreeing, in private, that the measure would pass, regardless of the way they voted. Common sense, science and compromise won that year.
We must, surely, agree that we humans are emotional. Our feelings are often noble, occasionally less so.
It's also true that data isn't always accurately predictive because of human behavior and imperfect tools, including science.
In the case of dealing with COVID, doubting the data is irresponsible.
Allow me to offer one reference to doubters. The prepublication of a "Lancet" article dated June, 1, 2020 reviewed 216 studies relating to the effectiveness of masks, distancing and eye protection in preventing spread of respiratory viruses. [Lancet is a reputable source] Conclusions were:
A] Masks significantly reduce risks. N95 and multiple layer cotton are best.
B] Even 3 foot [1 meter] substantially decreases risk. Further distancing is better.
C] Eye protection seems to add value.
The safety of health care workers is harder to evaluate and PPD shortages are concerning.
National and local authorities could do better. We shouldn't accept false equivalencies. Isn't it unwise to invite people into town who refuse to comply with a reasonable request.
WAM = Wear A Mask against COVID. Respect our point of view. How about using media, street signs, and masks at store entrances?
Lawrence Mulkerin, M.D.
Walla Walla