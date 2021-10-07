Kudos to Mayor Tom Scribner and the Walla Walla City Council for honoring the Hispanic and Latinx community in last week’s meeting. Our place is wonderful in part because these families and individuals decided to reside here. The city government took the right step by paying necessary attention to the many contributions of this segment of our local population.
While I am not Hispanic or Latinx myself, I am well aware that my neighborhood and my family’s quality of life is enriched by the presence of the people being honored this week. Similarly, while I am not Asian or Asian American, I value and know that my life is enriched by individuals in Walla Walla with those backgrounds. The same is true for Native American residents and about African-American residents and recent immigrants and so many other groups who comprise the wonderful human variety in our Valley. They are all, in the words of this week’s Proclamation, “essential to defining the community resid[ing] right here within the City of Walla Walla, Washington.”
I encourage the Mayor and Council to issue more proclamations celebrating other sectors of our local population in the upcoming year.
Noah Leavitt
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.