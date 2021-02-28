Over the years, I’ve talked about game changers as it relates to educational opportunities for our local school system.
I’m thrilled to report on another one as Walla Walla Public Schools will soon have access to free COVID-19 testing services for students and staff as part of the new Learn to Return partnership with the Washington State Department of Health, Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and Health Commons.
This is a major win for our community as we transition students back to safe, in-person learning. This Washington state program provides test supplies and technical support at no cost to the school district.
On a voluntary basis, our staff as well as our students, with parental consent, will have access to rapid test results within 15 minutes utilizing a self-administered, shallow nasal swab test.
Additionally, the district will have access to a non-invasive saliva based PCR test, considered the “gold standard,” receiving results typically within 48 hours. This local level of testing for students and staff can give insights into virus prevalence in the school community, reduce anxiety of returning staff and students, and bolster community access so nobody is quarantined at home unnecessarily.
Combined with other mitigation strategies, like practicing physical distancing, using face coverings, keeping students in smaller cohorts, maximizing/improving ventilation, and practicing good hygiene and disinfection habits, testing in schools will help build confidence and ensure safer in-person learning. Our testing program will dramatically decrease the risk to our learning community and supports our ability to continue serving students in person. Testing supplies, training and implementation will begin within the next two weeks. We appreciate the support and trust our community has placed in our hands as we prioritize safety for students and staff during these unprecedented times.
Wade Smith
Superintendent
Walla Walla School District