I write in enthusiastic support of Steve Moss for Walla Walla City Council. It has been my pleasure to know Steve for over 20 years. My first regular contact with him was while I was serving on the Board, and later as president, of the Blue Mountain Action Council. Steve served with distinction as executive director of this widely respected community support agency for 22 years.
Steve’s admirable qualities I have observed first hand time and time again include his dedication to serve his community. He has proven himself to be such a man by his words and actions over a lifetime.
He is honest, patient, understanding, compassionate, intelligent, practical, fiscally mindful, a quiet and effective leader, and treats everyone with the utmost respect. He is admired and respected in this community and he has earned it.
The Walla Walla community is a better place to live and work with Steve on the City Council. Let’s make sure he stays there. Re-elect Steve Moss as city of Walla Walla Councilman.
Richard G. Wernette
Walla Walla