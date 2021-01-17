I am writing this letter mindful that I have only lived in Walla Walla for 15 years. In the midst of tragedy and some chaos, I am reminded again of how appreciative I am of Walla Walla and all who live within.
A high compliment from me is: Walla Walla is a town that works … works together. Conserves and seeks the greatest good and highest moral value.
I have lived a lot of places and this is a town that works … works together, conserves and protects what is irreplaceable.
The city administration and its different departments are courteous, responsive and civil. Our nonprofits are engaged and thorough. The work ethic here is very good. Families matter. The elder community is respected. Disparate cultural communities are at ease and are interdependent.
I was disappointed that the medical community wasn’t Time magazine’s “People of the Year,” ours is very good. Our children are our treasure. Good work.
These “intangibles” are important and will continue to be so here forward. Supple and responsive. I am so glad I live here.
John D. Hughes
Walla Walla