Walla Walla County should be proud
My husband and I have just returned from getting our first coronavirus vaccinations. Wow!
It was an amazing experience. I have never seen such a large, well-organized effort involving hundreds of people that worked so absolutely seamlessly.
Walla Walla County should be proud, and all the volunteers — including the volunteer doctor who gave me my shot, the parking attendants, the numerous individuals who shepherded us through the process, and the post-vaccination monitors — should stand up and take a deep bow.
Let us hope that it proceeds until everyone in the county is vaccinated. If this monumental undertaking can continue, Walla Walla will almost certainly go from being a county that has one of the highest coronavirus rates in Washington state to being a county that has one of the lowest rates in the state.
Congratulations to everyone who was involved in the event. We should all be jubilant, and, hopefully, healthier as well.
Lenore Barkan
Walla Walla