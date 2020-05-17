I want to take the opportunity to acknowledge all the great staff at Providence St. Mary Medical Center who provided care to me after my recent accident. I came to the ER with a badly injured shoulder. I am healing up very well thanks to the skills of Drs. Wicks and Henderson, who did the surgery to repair my rotator cuff.
I also want to acknowledge the man who held pressure on my shoulder for at least an hour so I wouldn’t bleed out. I apologize for not remembering his name, but I am grateful.
Especially in these times, Walla Walla is blessed to have this facility and the extraordinary group of medical professionals who work there.
Darrel Lepiane
Milton-Freewater