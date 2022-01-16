To me, Dr. Anthony Fauci spews opinion, not science. The CDC is no better. Politicized science is perverted science, and useless.
Now Whoopi Goldberg, Geraldo Rivera, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, et al. — all double vaxxed, boosted, distanced and masked to suffocation — are now COVID positive. Is it a "pandemic of the unvaxxed"?
Omicron is an extremely contagious, yet far less deadly, variant. It should transition us from pandemic to endemic. Prevention is practically futile. Isolate the vulnerable and the symptomatic. Focus on early treatment to reduce hospital loading, then leave the rest of us alone to make our own decisions.
In my opinion, no one has legitimate authority to force the puncturing of your hide except you. Want the vax? Fantastic. Unsure? Ask questions, demand complete answers, think for yourselves, don't abdicate that to others.
Remember "Two weeks to flatten the curve"? Wake up, Walla Walla.
Tim Reardon
Walla Walla