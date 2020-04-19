In difficult times such as these, one can’t help but feel empathy for those less fortunate and gratitude for the blessings we as a community may enjoy. I was deeply saddened to learn of the plight of Dayton’s schoolchildren, as outlined in a recent letter to the editor from Dayton resident Curtis E. Stone.
Apparently, these poor children are being traumatized by what they’re being taught in their schools. “Spoon-fed immoral liberalism, anti-Americanism, socialism and godless… evolution.”
Though we are just 10 miles away, those of us in Waitsburg can give thanks that such troubles are nowhere to be found in this community. In fact our teachers and staff, led by Superintendent Mark Pickel, have been making certain that all Waitsburg students have access to basic educational materials so they may complete their school year in good standing. Just as importantly, the school district has stepped up and offered students continued access to “grab and go” meal bags.
As the Waitsburg Times reports, more than half of the district’s students take advantage of these free or reduced price meals, which provide them with a nutritious breakfast and lunch daily.
A tale of two cities? Let us hope that in Dayton the schools, apparently in dire circumstances, may take a lesson from Waitsburg and find a more positive and productive way forward.
Paul Gregutt
Waitsburg