Wednesday was one the worst and one of the best days this year!
I spend a portion of each day in my pick-up taking pictures of wildlife, ancient barns and whatever else catches my eye. I was on my way to the South Touchet and got as far as Sorghum Hollow Road when my low tire indicator light came on.
I limped into Dayton where the Nampa Auto Parts store helped me get the tire inflated. I headed towards Walla Walla and got as far as the Waitsburg Park.
As I exited the “facilities” I knew I was going to have to change the tire. As a recently minted 80-year-old man I struggled getting my spare out and my tools ready. Somehow, I thought I could handle it as I have so many times before.
To my surprise a half-dozen or more local residents came to my rescue and proceeded to change that tire and get me on my way. Each of them had something else to do, but they didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand.
I appreciate Waitsburg for having such wonderful residents. I only wish I could honor each of them personally.
Leslie Johnson
Walla Walla