What a treat it was to attend the Walla Walla High School production of “Cinderella.” It was everything I had hoped for after reading Sheila Hagar’s feature article in the U-B.
The voices, the choreography, the set and lighting, the hairstyling and makeup, the orchestra were all delightful. And being a friend of Maribeth Bergstrom’s, I was prepared for the beautiful, elaborate and numerous gowns and costumes which she and her group of volunteers crafted for the very large cast.
Maribeth had shared with me her biggest challenge of the play, and possibly her costuming history: constructing a gown that would transform Cinderella from rags to riches in full view of the audience; no prop to hide behind while slipping into a ball gown or scene change for transitioning.
This costume alone took Maribeth two months to complete. And even though I was prepared for her very clever “transforming gown,” to see it happen literally took my breath away. It gave me goose bumps. Without giving anything more away, let me just say it was a design and engineering marvel.
Kudos to the cast and crew and all involved behind the scenes for this wonderful production. “Cinderella” continues through this week.
Linda Herbert,
Walla Walla