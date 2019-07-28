I was thrilled to read in the July 17 Union-Bulletin that the new Walla Walla High School science building will be outfitted with solar panels.
There is nowhere more appropriate for installation of solar panels than at a school. The students of today will be increasingly faced with the realities of climate change and dwindling fossil-fuel reserves.
They are the ones who most critically need to understand and embrace renewable energy technologies, and what better way to start than by studying them first hand and seeing them on a daily basis. Congratulations to Wa-Hi for winning the $100,000 Blue Sky Grant from Pacific Power to make this solar installation possible!
Erik Gryler
Walla Walla