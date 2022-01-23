On the U-B's Jan. 11 editorial on the WA Cares program: I agree we need these benefits, and our lawmakers must focus on improving not forsaking this critical legislation.
Most of us want to stay in our own home as long as possible. That’s what the fund is designed to do. It offers a public option that provides a wide range of long-term care services, equipment and even home modifications. Today too many of us have no choice but to spend all our savings, sometimes even go bankrupt to cover the cost of care. Some are forced into expensive, for-profit nursing homes when simple, less costly options could help them to recover safely at home. True it won’t cover all circumstances, but it can go a long way to help.
The WA Cares Fund is for any Washington state resident who qualifies, even if you are denied benefits by your health insurance, Medicare, or long-term care insurance.
We’ll all need care someday. We’re fortunate to be in a state that’s innovating ways to help us keep from going bankrupt when we face health challenges. Please encourage your lawmakers to commit to improving and strengthening the WA Cares program today.
Cecile Ervin
Walla Walla