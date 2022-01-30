I’m a long-term care worker in College Place and have cared for multiple clients over the last 18 years. I agree the WA Cares program should be improved by making it possible for folks who live out-of-state to exempt themselves and by allowing people who are near retirement to qualify for partial benefits.
About 70% of us will require long-term care at some point in our lives, including help with eating, bathing, dressing and managing medications. Medicare and private health insurance don’t cover these health needs, and most people can’t afford private long-term care insurance. WA Cares helps pay for that care, ensuring everyone has the option to stay in their home.
When people need long-term care, the last thing they need to worry about is how they will afford it. I oppose repeal of the WA Cares program which will mean tens of thousands of people won’t get the care they need.
We’re lucky to be in a state that’s innovating ways to help us keep from going bankrupt when we face health challenges. I hope Senator Perry Dozier and Representatives Mark Klicker and Skyler Rude will support the bills that have been introduced to fast-track these improvements.
Carolyn Banks
College Place