Valley golfers following City business are appalled at Walla Walla City Councils consideration Wednesday of a contract with W3 Entertainments to operate Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Twice the Parks directors' technical advisory committee found W3 unqualified. The City’s recruitment process for services was obviously designed and manipulated for a predetermined candidate resulting in blatant cronyism. Cronyism: “The appointment of friends or associates to a position of authority without proper regards to their qualifications.”
W3’s pitch focused on grandiose redevelopment plans predicated on the Council's suggestion the course could be “repurposed” in a couple of years. W3 appears to be a recently created corporation to facilitate concerts on the driving range. W3 has no golf-applicable experience, golf-professional credentials or relevant handicap.
A successful golf operation is a hands-on small business that requires experienced passion and commitment to public golf, an advanced degree of golf-knowledge-based customer services, financial skills and scientific study and training in turf managements to protect the City’s fragile asset. So far none of this is required to be leasee.
If known how unimportant professionalism is to work for the City, undoubtedly a few other equally unqualified locals would have like to taken a crack at the job.
Jim Beard
Walla Walla
