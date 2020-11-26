I’ve read with much interest the November 17 U-B article by Sheila Hagar on Park Manor and the coronavirus infection inflicted upon 58 of the 77 residents (75%). I use the term “inflicted” not to lay blame but only to note that if staff were following appropriate infection guidelines, there would not be 58 infected individuals out of the 77 residents at the facility. The infection is not an attack against Mr. Flinders but rather is a symptom of a much larger problem.
As C. Jenkins, D.O. is medical director of two nursing facilities in Walla Walla perhaps there are skilled staff which could be loaned to Park Manor in an effort to help the residents, the staff and Mr. Flinders?
The residents should have access to proper hygiene and not even the slightest perception that this is something they are being denied. Just as all of us are scared — so too are they.
Let’s get a service or whomever together and get Park Manor and everything in it sanitized now for the safety of each resident and staff person. When the words “we are in this together” are spoken but no action is taken then they mean nothing. When reporting of the news is interpreted as a personal attack, it serves only to diminish any action that could remedy the problem.
The vulnerable of our society deserve better. Our elderly deserve better. Our community deserves better, and we all can do better.
Mary Gilbert
Mesa, Ariz.