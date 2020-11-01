I have never missed voting in a local, state or national election. Why? Because of Ralph Bobian and Paul Harrison — two boot camp buddies who died in Vietnam — and the more than 58,000 men and women who did not come home.
Only a small percentage of Americans — 9.7 percent (2.7 million) — served in Vietnam. I am proud to have served, but every day I remember those young Americans who did not return home from a war that was totally unnecessary.
“... my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country” — John F. Kennedy, Jan. 20, 1961
Those words, spoken by a newly-inaugurated president who was a Naval hero in World War II, inspired me to join the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966. I was 18 years old and could not vote (That changed in all states in 1971 when the voting age was lowered from 21 to 18 by the 26th Amendment).
In 1968, just nine days after a bloodbath known as Tet, I turned 21. I was in Vietnam, in a war many American had come to oppose. Because we were locked in a battle in I Corps, I was not able to vote that year. But, since then, I have voted in every election.
Now, more than 50 years after our involvement in Vietnam War, I think of another segment from Kennedy’s inauguration speech
“Since this country was founded, each generation of Americans has been summoned to give testimony to its national loyalty. The graves of young Americans who answered the call to service surround the globe.”
Proudly I vote in each and every election. To do so is to respect the loyalty of all veterans, to every man and woman who answered the call of service of this nation.
Your vote is testimony to national loyalty, regardless of political persuasion, and especially to those made the ultimate sacrifice.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla