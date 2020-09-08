During my long lifetime, I have witnessed the desegregation of baseball, the desegregation of the Armed Forces, and the desegregation of public schools. I have witnessed the Civil Rights Movement, the rise of the Women’s Movement, the first appointments of women to the Supreme Court, the passage of Roe vs Wade, the election and re-election of an African American to the presidency of our nation, the legalization of interracial and gay marriages, and the birth of the Transgender Rights Movement.
Rather than building walls, we have been tearing them down and building bridges in their place. My generation set this nation on a journey from the ugliness and immorality of racism, bigotry, misogyny, and homophobia to those still distant shores of total inclusion, equality, and fair treatment for all people living in our country.
I have no intention of returning to the country I was born in. I remember too vividly the dogs, the fire hoses, the beatings at the lunch counters, the suffering of so many, and my own nightmares.
“Make America Great Again?” Are you kidding? It’s been “Make America Hate Again,” ever since January 2017.
During the last four years, in our own state and nationally, we have experienced a dramatic increase in anti-Semitism and hate crimes against Jews, Blacks, Muslims and LGBTQ persons. The level of group hatred is intense and, as a nation, we are more divided than we have been since the war in Vietnam.
We absolutely need regime change in Washington in January 2021. The most effective protest against the policies of the current administration, both domestic and foreign, is not to stand on the corner of First Avenue and Main Street with your sign in hand — although I too have done a great deal of that — but to vote against Donald Trump in November.
Joe Biden wasn’t your candidate, you say? You preferred Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders or Cory Booker? Listen: This election is not between Biden and Booker or Biden and Warren or Biden and Sanders. This election is between Biden and Trump.
It’s between moving further backward or setting the country back on the trajectory it has been on since World War II. It’s between seeking some imaginary, nostalgically false greatness in the past or staying on the road that has made us a much better, more just, inclusive, compassionate, and wiser nation over the last 70 years.
Pat Henry
Walla Walla